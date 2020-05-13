Huntsville-Madison County Chamber hosting virtual career fair for high school seniors

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Nearly 30% of high school seniors do not have plans after graduation. And that’s why every year, the Huntsville-Madison County of Chamber hosts the Senior Sprint Career Fair.

The Senior Sprint Career Fair can help high school seniors find the next step by connecting with employers who are ready to hire and colleges that can help them set a successful career path.

This year, the chamber will create a virtual booth for various companies online.

Job seekers can visit virtual booths and attendees will be able to hear from a company representative and what positions they have available.

Graduating seniors must answer seven pre-selected interview questions and three specific interview questions. They also must submit their resumes and applications through the portal.

Participants can register at Asmartplace.com.

The career fair starts Wednesday, May 13th, at 9:00 a.m. and runs until Friday at noon.

Once the career fair closes the companies can find out who stopped by their virtual booth and who applied and then there will be an additional round of interviews.