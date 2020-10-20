Huntsville/Madison County Chamber announces 35th Annual Small Business Awards

Co-hosts Sameer and Ruchi Singhal present the 2020 Russell G. Brown Award during the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber’s 35th Annual Small Business Awards. There was a tie this year — the winners are Kim Lewis and Sandra Cepeda. Congratulations to all the contenders and winners! Please keep supporting our local small businesses. (Photo: Hiroko Sedensky, Huntsville/Madison County Chamber)

The Huntsville/Madison County Chamber announce the winners of the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber’s 35th Annual Small Business Awards.

The celebration was held virtually on Tuesday with the theme “Arabian Nights.”

Young Professional of the Year: Bekah Schmidt, South Huntsville Main Business Association

Nonprofit of the Year: Huntsville Ballet

Professional Services Business of the Year: New Beginnings Family Law, P.C.

Culinary Business of the Year: Mango’s Caribbean Cookhouse

Emerging Business of the Year: MaDonni Beauty

Government Contracting – Professional Services Business of the Year: TIE: Cepeda Systems & Software Analysis and Sentar, Inc.

Government Contracting – Technology Business of the Year: Signalink, Inc.

Service Business of the Year: 47E

Retailer of the Year: Redline Steel

Local “Creative” of the Year: Party Life, LLC

Medical Practice of the Year: Focus Physiotherapy Huntsville

Woman-Owned Business of the Year: Troy 7

Russell G. Brown Executive Leadership Award TIE: Sandra Cepeda, Cepeda Systems & Software Analysis and Kimberly Lewis, PROJECTXYZ, Inc.

People’s Choice Award: Active8 Communications

The Huntsville/Madison County Chamber hosts the event every year to recognize the outstanding work businesses and individuals are doing in our community.

“We are so proud of all of our small businesses,” said Pammie Jimmar, the Chamber’s Vice President of Small Business & Events. “It has been a very tough year for so many of them, and we hope this event gives them a boost to let them know we love and support them, and we value what they bring to our community.”

This year’s judging was completed by Chambers from various locations around the United States, including the Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce; Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce; Terrell, Texas Chamber of Commerce & Convention & Visitors Bureau; and the Community Development Foundation – Chamber of Commerce in Tupelo, Mississippi.