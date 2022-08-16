HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville/Madison County Chamber has officially announced the winners of the 2022 Best Places to Work Awards at a luncheon Tuesday.

“This is one of our favorite events of the year,” said Ashley Engles-Ross, the Chamber’s Vice President of Small Business. “It is wonderful to celebrate companies who value their employees and their feedback – they truly care about creating a culture to make their workplaces inviting and productive. It sets a real example for others to follow, in terms of making these companies places where employees want to stay for the long run.”

Modern Technology Solutions, Inc. and PeopleTec were both entered into the Best Places to Work Hall of Fame. The award is given to companies who have won for 10 years or more.

Tim King, Executive Vice President at MTSI, commented, “Most importantly, thank you to all of my co-workers at MTSI for fostering our culture where employees come first, where we truly own and solve our customers’ problems, and where we live by our core values.”

“It is a privilege and an honor to be voted a Best Place to Work for over 10 years by our employee-owners,” added PeopleTec CEO Terry Jennings.

Below are the 2022 Winners:

Micro Category (10-24 employees)

Gold – Peterman and Sons (P&S) Solutions

Silver – JS Solutions LLC

Bronze – Systems Technology & Research, Inc.

Small Category (25-50 employees)

Gold – Phased n Research, Inc.

Silver – Crossflow Technologies, Inc.

Bronze – Mission Driven Research

Medium Category (51-100 employees)

Gold – KODA Technologies, Inc.

Silver – Invariant Corporation

Bronze – TriVector Services, Inc.

Large Category (101-250 employees)

Gold – Avion Solutions

Silver – NTA, Incorporated

Bronze – Thompson Gray, Inc.

X-Large Category (251+ employees)

Gold – IronMontain Solutions

Silver – Integration Innovation, Inc. (i3)

Bronze – Radiance Technologies, Inc.

Many of the above companies are hiring. Applications can be found on each business’s website.

The companies are chosen based on results from employee surveys, with results being tabulated by Quantum Workplace.