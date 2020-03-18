Huntsville-Madison County 911 urging people to only call for real emergencies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala - The headline is indeed correct. Huntsville-Madison County 911 says they've seen an increased call volume since COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic.

Sometimes you need to breathe and consider, yes, I've never been able to not buy toilet paper, but is this really an emergency?

"If you are looking for hand sanitizer or toilet paper, do not call 911. If you are bored and need someone to talk to, do not call 911," said Megan Nivens, a spokeswoman for Huntsville-Madison County 911.

There's no doubt about it. We are in uncharted territory. Nivens says during times like this, dispatchers are among the people who can't afford to be distracted or miss work.

"They are going above and beyond to make sure the facility is sanitized. They are not allowing anyone who is not mission-critical to the 911 call center into the building," said Nivens.

The Huntsville-Madison County 911 facility is the largest in the state of Alabama and houses several different dispatch operations for Huntsville, Madison, Hemsi and the Sheriff's office.

Nivens is also asking parents to have conversations with their children who are now out of school for a prolonged amount of time. The 911 facility does not want to see children resorting to prank calls. The current situation might not seem serious to children, so 911 asks you think of them before it's too late.

911 is in the process of building a new home behind the current building. When asked if construction will be delayed, Nivens admitted it's a possibility but says the project is still on track for spring. It's unclear if the current state of the country will delay 911's ability to move to their new building.

