HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville’s NEXUS Softball League crossed a long-awaited milestone over the weekend – membership in the North American Gay Amateur Athletic Alliance (NAGAAA).

The journey toward membership has been in the works over the organization’s first two years as a league.

“It has taken a lot of work to get to where we are now,” said League Commissioner Jonathan Wallace.

“In order to petition to become a member city, we had to ensure that we had two, full seasons completed,” Wallace continued. “Our journey started in the Fall of 2021, when we had our first season. After the Spring season of this year, we were able to apply to become a member city.”

According to nagaaasoftball.org, the organization is “comprised of men and women dedicated to providing opportunity and access for the LGBT community to participate in organized softball competition in safe environments.”

The website states that more than 17,000 players across North America play in member leagues every year.

“[Membership] matters to the Nexus Huntsville Softball League, because now we will be able to send teams from our league, to represent our city, at the gay softball World Series, every year at whichever city hosts it,” Wallace stated.

The NEXUS Huntsville Softball League was formed in 2021 as the city’s first LGBTQ+ league. Learn more about how to get involved at nexushsvsoftball.com.