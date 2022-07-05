HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Despite some scorching summer weather, NEXUS Huntsville softball league is already preparing for their upcoming fall season.

According to a Facebook post, the league will host “early bird” registration from July 15 to August 1. During this time, registration will be discounted to $50 per player.

Regular registration will follow from August 2 through August 19, and fees will be $60 per player.

The fall season will also include two recruitment days — August 7 and August 20 — from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Brahan Spring Park both days.

Officials with the NEXUS League say if you are a new player that needs to be placed on a team for the upcoming season, you must attend one of the recruitment days. You are also required to be registered before attending either recruitment day.

The NEXUS Huntsville Softball League was formed in 2021 as the city’s first LGBTQ+ league, aimed at providing “a safe and fun environment for all LGBTQ+ people and their allies,” according to nexushsvsoftball.com.

League Commissioner Jonathan Wallace told News 19 earlier this year that the league’s second season included six teams and almost 100 players.

Online registration will be available at nexushsvsoftball.com during the “early bird” period.