HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville City Council President John Meredith hosted a public discussion on Tuesday with officials to inform residents about important road projects that may have caused a traffic tie-up or two this summer.

With the rapid growth of Madison County, you will also see more road development as part of the neighborhood facelifts. It’s caused a few traffic jams, but city road officials said the hassle has been for the better.

Millions of dollars for road projects in Madison County were approved back in April. Governor Kay Ivey approved the funding for local roads that includes widening I-565.

Huntsville city leaders including Director of Engineering Kathy Martin and the long-range planning director gathered at city hall to update residents on long and short-term repairs to the city and state roadways.

They asked folks to be patient as the city roads get that much-needed facelift.

“Just keep in mind that the city continues to work on other types of projects as well like streetscape improvements redevelopment sites, sidewalks, greenways,” Martin stated. “Overall, we work very closely with our planning department even though these are our local dollars we understand the need to keep up with the growth that we are seeing out there today.”

City leaders highlighted improvements that are going on right now including Research Park Blvd., North Parkway at Mastin Lake Road for a new overpass, and Highway 72 between Providence Main and County Line Road.

The Research Park Blvd. project has generated a lot of discussion among drivers and city officials, and that’s expected to be finished by the end of July.