HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Football and the state of Alabama go hand-in-hand, so it’s no surprise that many athletes find success playing in college and then go on to pursue a career in the NFL.

However, players will agree that getting there is no walk in the park.

“It’s a grind every day,” Recent Troy University graduate and NFL hopeful, O’Shai Fletcher, said

Fletcher is from Huntsville and played at the Randolph School. He said right now he’s focused on preparing for a pro day, and the upcoming NFL draft.

“My first goal is to get on the team, to get a contract,” Fletcher said.

Fletcher said working with an agent from Huntsville is important to him.

“He has a chance to see my upbringing, see my family,” he said.

That’s why he’s working with Tyler Mann.

Mann is a well-known personal injury lawyer in Huntsville, who recently got certified to be an NFL agent.

“I’ve been blessed in my 40 years to achieve a few goals in my life, and I’d like to dedicate the next 40 to helping players achieve theirs,” Mann said.

Mann said there is a surprisingly small number of NFL agents in the area.

“There’s not very many of us, especially in this area,” he said.

According to the National Football League Players Association (NFLPA), there are only two other agents in Huntsville. There are a total of 15 agents in the state – a seemingly low number given the widespread popularity of college football in Alabama.

Mann said he’s looking forward to expanding his roster of athletes, especially ones from north Alabama.

“There’s a lot of talent in this area that goes off to college and come back that have a shot to play professionally,” Mann said. “I would love to represent those guys to help those dreams come true.”

Currently, Mann represents O’Shai Fletcher and Malik Langham but is in talks with a few other athletes.