Huntsville law firm giving away 20 gift cards to help families in need

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, some families across the Tennessee Valley may be in need of help to make sure they have the traditional feast of turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and pumpkin pie.

A local law firm wants to make families can get that traditional feast.

Tyler Mann Injury Law is giving away 20 $150 grocery gift cards to local households facing food insecurity.

Already an issue before the COVID-19 pandemic, food insecurity has only been worsened by the pandemic. Non-profit Feeding America says 54 million people, including 18 million children, could potentially face food insecurity as a result of the pandemic.

“Thanksgiving should be a time focused on gratitude, not mired in despair. We want to show our gratitude to our community for supporting us by supporting them now.” Tyler Mann Injury Law

Entries open on Thursday, October 22 and close on Thursday, November 12, with the winners announced on the law firm’s Facebook page Monday, November 16.