HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — From the World Cup to the Road World Championships, Huntsville is becoming a trusted host for premier para-cycling events.

On Monday morning, Huntsville City Mayor Tommy Battle announced that Huntsville will host the 2026 UCI Para-Cycling Road World Championships.

After previous success hosting para-cycling events, most notably the 2023 UCI Para-cycling World Cup at Cummings Research Park this past spring, it looks like Huntsville may be the new home for para-cycling.

This competition will bring around 600 premier athletes to the Rocket City, along with their support staff and trainers. This is also the first time in nearly a decade that this competition has been held on U.S. soil.

Julie Dussliere, a United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOMPC) Representative, spoke with the media following Mayor Battle’s announcement and shared her excitement for the championships being held in Huntsville once again.

“Huntsville has shown that it is one of the best host cities in the world for para-cycling, and we are delighted that Huntsville has been awarded this prestigious event in 2026. On behalf of the USOMPC and Paralympic cycling, we could not be more excited to bring the road championships back to home soil for the first time since 2014,” said Dussliere.

The competition will kick off in September 2026.