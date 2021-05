FILE – An employee leaves the state operated U.S. Space & Rocket Center, which serves as the visitor center for the nearby federally funded NASA Marshall Space Flight Center, in Huntsville, Ala. in this Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019 file photo. Space Camp, an educational program attended by nearly 1 million people, said Tuesday July 28, 2020 it’s in danger of closing without a cash infusion because of the coronavirus pandemic.(AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

A new ranking from Niche.com finds one Alabama city on its list of the “Best Places to Live in the United States.”

Niche, typically a survey company, ranked Huntsville, Ala. as number 31 of 50 on their list, based on the factors of public schools, cost of living, crime rates, and overall satisfaction of the location’s residents. Additionally, Niche considered issues like diversity, heal, jobs, and housing costs.

Only cities with populations over 100,000 were considered.