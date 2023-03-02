HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The 45th annual Kiwanis Pancake Day is just around the corner and members are ready to fire up the griddles to raise money for a good cause.

The Kiwanis Club of Huntsville has served the area for over 100 years. Their annual Pancake Day to help raise money for local children’s scholarships and projects.

“We are proud to have served the community for over 100,” said Charles Jones, President of the Huntsville Club. “We are honored to be a part of the Huntsville-Madison County Community and look forward to continuing to make the world a better place, one community, and one child at a time. By coming out and eating pancakes you can help us in our mission.”

Key Club members from surrounding high schools and volunteers from the Circle K at UAH will be working the event alongside members of Kiwanis. These organizations are supported by Kiwanis at the high school and college levels.

The annual Pancake Day helps to provide resources for several community efforts, like the Madison County Spelling Bee, literacy programs, youth service clubs and scholarships.

“We know kids need Kiwanis, in our community and around the world,” Jones said. “It’s a great way to start your Saturday morning while investing in our community’s children with the funds raised from this annual event.”

Pancake Day will be held on March 4 from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Huntsville High School’s cafeteria. The Huntsville Kiwanians will be serving pancakes, sausage, coffee and orange juice.

Tickets are $7 in advance and $8 at the door. To purchase tickets, you can email kcohpancakes2022@gmail.com and a member of the club will reach out to you.