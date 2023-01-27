HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Investigators with the Huntsville Police Department (HPD) are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man believed to be involved with arson.

According to a Facebook post by HPD, investigators are asking people to keep an eye out for a suspect they believe is connected to arson. The incident happened at a store on Highway 72 West.

The arson happened on Monday, Jan. 16, around 6:30 p.m. HPD investigators believe that the suspect set a shoe rack on fire, causing thousands of dollars worth of damage.

Anyone with information about or recognizes the man in the photo is urged to contact Investigator Bobby Brady at 256-746-4135.