HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The passenger loading and unloading zone in front of the terminal at the Huntsville International Airport can get a little bit busy at times. That’s why airport leadership has come up with an idea to alleviate some of that congestion.

The new cell phone-waiting parking lot will be located along the inbound lanes of Glenn Hearn Boulevard and will accommodate 72 parking spaces.

Huntsville International Airport Public Relations Manager Mary Swanstrom says, “The project is estimated to cost about $600,000. This is something the airport is willing to invest in the community to make their travel time a lot easier and a lot less stressful.”

If you’d prefer to wait inside the terminal, public parking is available in the parking deck and economy lot. The first 30 minutes of parking are free, but Swanstrom hopes travelers will take advantage of this new lot once it’s built.

“If you’re picking up a passenger, then you can wait in that lot – wait for them to get their bags, come out to the curb, and then call or text you. You can then move right on up to the front of the terminal and pick up your person there,” added Swanstrom.

Keep in mind with construction in progress, drivers should be alert and use caution when arriving to the airport.

“There may be a lane closure occasionally, but we don’t expect there will be a significant impact to travelers coming to the airport with this construction project,” added Swanstrom.

Swanstrom told News 19 construction on the new lot will last approximately three months.