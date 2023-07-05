HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville International Airport terminal is set to undergo a $13.3 million renovation to make it more accessible.

Currently, there is one set of escalators and one elevator – planned additions will ensure the terminal meets the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards.

“We not only will have two elevators to service our passengers, we will also have two up escalators and two escalators as well as stairs to service our passengers,” said Mary Swanstrom, Manager of Public Relations at the airport. “We’ve only had one elevator and two escalators here and for our mobility-challenged passengers that’s just not acceptable.”

Going to the airport can already be a time-consuming, stressful experience, but with the upcoming construction, you may be left wondering how travelers will be impacted.

“So the first thing that will happen is our passengers will start to see ramps being built,” Swanstrom said.

And those ramps will connect the TSA exit area to the concourse where the airplane gates are located.

“Construction should not impact the time it takes to get through TSA to get to your gate,” Swanstom added.

Swanstrom also told News 19 that the hope is once this project is completed, the terminal may get some much-needed food and kiosk upgrades as well.