Huntsville International Airport named second-best small airport in U.S.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville International Airport has been named one of the best small airports in the United States for the second consecutive year.

However, unlike the 2020 list, compiled by USA Today, HSV was named the second-best airport in the online public vote round, ceding the No. 1 spot to Myrtle Beach International Airport in 2021’s list.

Airport spokesperson Jana Steen said it was a community effort to keep the airport near the top.

“Huntsville International Airport is honored to have been nominated once again as one of the Best Small Airports in the U.S. by USA Today. We are grateful to our community for voting for us and keeping us among the top airports in the country for the second year in a row. We congratulate all of the fine airports that we share a top team status with.” Jana Steen, Huntsville International Airport

Nominees were chosen by a panel including editors from USA Today, 10Best.com, expert contributors, and employees from other Gannett-owned newspapers and media outlets.

The public voted on the finalists during a four-week online voting process.

HSV was the only Alabama airport to place in the top 20.