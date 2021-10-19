Huntsville International Airport hosting job fair

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Port of Huntsville is hosting a job fair on October 26, for multiple companies that support the airport.

There are employment opportunities in air travel support, cargo logistics, and hospitality.

The Port of Huntsville (Huntsville International Airport), Kerry Logistics Network, DSV, Axxeum, TSA, Four Points by Sheraton, Piedmont Airlines, Unifi, WFS, Air Host/McAlister’s, Signature Flight Support, GAT, Paradies Lagardere are among the businesses looking to add new employees.

The companies will be hiring for many types of jobs including forklift operators, transportation security officers, warehouse workers, public safety officers, customer service agents, line service technicians, A&P mechanics, ramp agents, servers, cooks, cashiers, room attendants, and other technical and service jobs.

There will be on-the-spot interviews, validated parking, and the first 10 participants will receive a free meal at the Heavenly Sinwiches food truck. There will also be a drawing for a $400 Breeze flight voucher.

To see the jobs available at Huntsville International Airport, click here:

Huntsville International Airport is located at 1000 Glenn Hearn Blvd., Huntsville 35824. The job fair will be held outside on Parking Deck Level 2 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.