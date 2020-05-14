Huntsville International Airport announces new face-covering policy

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Bring your face cover if you plan on flying out of Huntsville International Airport.

Huntsville International Airport announced Thursday a new face-covering policy for anyone who enters the airport terminal building starting on Monday, May 18.

This policy will be in effect until further notice.

HSV is also requiring all airport employees, tenant employees and contractor employees to wear face coverings in public areas of the airport.

“One of Huntsville International Airport’s top priorities throughout this pandemic has been to keep passengers, tenants and employees safe while at our facility”, said Rick Tucker, Huntsville International Airport CEO. “We are adhering to the recommendations of the CDC in regards to face coverings because safety is a priority and because we want all passengers to feel comfortable traveling through HSV.”

Passengers are permitted to remove coverings in order to eat or drink, according to airport officials.

The HSV policy will not require passengers to wear face coverings if it is unsafe for them to do so in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”).

According to the CDC, Coronavirus Disease 2019 (“COVID-19”) is spread mainly through close contact from person-to-person respiratory droplets from someone who is infected. Additionally, COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms. The CDC recommends that everyone wear a face covering in public settings to avoid the spreading of COVID-19 to others in case you are infected but do not have symptoms.

