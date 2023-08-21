HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Housing Authority (HHA) held its annual meeting Monday and primarily looked at strategies to combat increased demand for housing in Huntsville.

The meeting comes just days after the housing authority published its annual report, which looks at what the housing authority has achieved over the last year and also what challenges remain.

In terms of achievements, the report highlights HHA’s continued commitment to expansion by adding 22 new project-based voucher units and three public housing units.

The report notes that one of the main challenges remaining is that demand for housing continues to outpace the supply, meaning HHA needs to continue working on expansion.

The meeting largely looked to find new ways to meet that demand, but Executive Director Antonio McGinnis said the meetings are also a way to educate the community on housing and re-development issues.

“It’s very important to educate the public on redevelopment opportunities, how they can partner with the Housing Authority, and also let our residents know that we’re here to continue to help them thrive and continue to live out a life of self-sufficiency,” he said.