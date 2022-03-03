HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville’s new music officer got a chance to met with the people he represents on Thursday at the city’s inaugural music meetup.

The event, hosted at Mars Music Hall, was free and open to both musicians and music fans alike.

Music Officer Matt Mandrella took the event as a chance to get feedback on creating a diverse and vibrant music scene in the Rocket City. Mandrella was selected after a nationwide search to become the city’s first music officer. This was his first public event.

“Now it starts with a fan and artist enthusiasm, and before you can really define what a scene’s going to look like, you have to bring everyone who has an interest in that scene together,” Mandrella said.

Mandrella added he loved seeing the musicians interact with each other and hopes events like this continue throughout the year.

