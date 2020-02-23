Huntsville hosts 6th annual Mardi Gras parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville hosted its 6th annual Mardi Gras parade on Saturday.

The parade, which benefits Blount Hospitality House, featured a new route through downtown.

A bead zone made sure everyone who wanted some temporary jewelry could get some.

Volunteers from all over the area came to make this year's parade special.

"This is our very first time coming to the Mardi Gras parade in Huntsville. We're out here volunteering, and we had an amazing time. We saw all the different floats and all of the different performers. It was great, tons of fun," said parade volunteer Zahria Tucker.

The parade was capped off with a dog parade, where dogs and their owners dressed up and held signs all to celebrate Carnival.