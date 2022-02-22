HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – For two years now News 19 has covered the ins and outs of COVID-19: the community impact and the strain it put on health care workers.

Huntsville Hospital has cared for thousands of Alabamians who contracted the virus, but who is caring for the staff?

Behind the scenes, a woman named Pat Jackson is working to make everyone’s lives brighter.

“Our staff they get stressed out and they’ve been working a lot,” Jackson said. “They feel under pressure. In my role, my team and I, we’re responsible for spreading good cheer.”

Jackson said that cheer comes in many forms, the most common is what she calls a ‘breakroom takeover’.

It’s exactly what you’d imagine.

“We go in and we put out snacks and food and all kinds of fun things and we’ve put like pamphlets and little adult coloring books and stuff like that,” she said. “Just stuff to get their minds off of what they’re having to deal with each day.”

Jackson has also provided opportunities for health care workers to get fresh air. Whether that means grabbing free lunch during an on-campus food truck rally or decorating an outdoor Christmas tree over the holidays.

Both activities she said boosted morale which is crucial given the sometimes exhausting circumstances.

“They have to go and take care of patients every day that are sicker than they’ve been in years,” she said. “We just have to make sure that our staff feel good and encouraged each day that they come in.”