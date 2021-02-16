Huntsville Hospital will open John Hunt Park COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Tuesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Hospital officials have confirmed to News 19 that the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic will be open as schedueld for Tuesday, Febraury 16.

The appointment-only clinic will be open normal hours – 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

The hospital will call to rescheudle appointments for anyone who doesn’t feel safe getting out in the weather.

Initially, the clinic was closed Monday, but hospital officials decided to open the clinic during a break in the winter weather.

Around 400 people received a dose during the limited Monday hours.