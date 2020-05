HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville hospital says they will be reopening their wellness centers on Monday, May 18th.

The center will be open every day with varying hours, according to HH.

Staff and members will get their temperatures taken before they begin their work shift or workout.

There will also be a limit on the number of people who can be at a center at one time.

There will not be any group classes, in-person personal training, or new member orientation and assessments until further notice.