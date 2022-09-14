HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Hospital will soon offer the newest COVID-19 booster shot at its Fever & Flu Clinic.

According to a Facebook post from the hospital, the new Pfizer bivalent booster shot will be offered at the clinic by appointment only beginning on Monday, September 19.

The new boosters are authorized for those 12 and older.

The bivalent booster shots protect against strains from the original COVID-19 virus and the more transmissible Omicron variant, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH). Learn more about the new bivalent boosters here.

Schedule your appointment for a new COVID-19 booster shot at Huntsville Hospital here.