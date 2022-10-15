HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Huntsville Hospital system will be hosting a mass hiring event for several positions and locations on October 19.

According to their website, they will have a wide variety of medical and non-medical openings available across Madison County.

Hiring managers will be there to speak with applicants from fields such as behavioral health, labs, pharmacy, nursing and more.

They will also talk about some of the benefits that come with working for Huntsville Hospital, like flexible schedules, discounted childcare and tuition reimbursement, just to name a few.

The event will be held at the Embassy Suites on 800 Monroe Street Southwest in the ballroom. Bring your parking stub inside the venue to receive free parking.

You can register here, but it is not required. Applicants are asked to bring a resume.