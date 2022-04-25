HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Hospital’s Community Vaccine Clinic in John Hunt Park will close this week before reopening at a new location next month.

The site at John Hunt Park has been open for two years and has been the area’s primary source for COVID-19 vaccines. Approximately 118,000 doses have been given out since January 2021.

The clinic will formally close on Wednesday, April 27. A celebration for clinic staff will be held at 9 a.m. on the day of the closure.

Operations will move to become part of Huntsville Hospital’s Fever and Flu Clinic on Monday, May 2.