Huntsville Hospital tightening visitation guidelines for non-COVID patients

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville Hospital System has revised its visitation policy for non-COVID patients.

The policy, which goes into effect on December 31, 2021, allows only one visitor per general and ICU patient.

The previous policy, issued in November, loosened the restrictions for all patients to allow two visitors.

Other parts of the previous policy remain in place:

ER patients are still only allowed one visitor at bedside

Pre-op/surgery patients are still only allowed one person to assist them to the pre-op preparation room

For COVID-19 positive patients or those who are still awaiting results, the previous policy still applies:

General Inpatients: 1 person between 8-10 a.m. or 5-7 p.m.

ICU Patients: 1 person during ICU visiting hours

Emergency Room: 1 person at bedside per stay

For all visitors, the following rules apply:

Be 16 years or older with a valid ID

Be free of the following COVID-19 symptoms: Fever, cough, shortness of breath, loss of taste or smell

Have not been diagnosed with COVID-19 or exposed to someone with COVID-19 in the last seven days

Check in and out at facility entrances; check in at the nurses station if visiting a COVID-19 patient

Wear a mask at all times, observe social distancing and sanitize frequently

To keep caregivers and families informed, the following communication procedures are in effect:

When a patient is admitted, a point of contact and communication plan will be set with a family member or support person 16+ years old. Daily updates will be provided to the point of contact upon request.

The patient will provide a password for identification to ensure communication between hospital staff and family members remains private.

The full visitation policy, including ICU visitation hours, can be found here.