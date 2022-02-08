HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The COVID-19 pandemic has affected many industries, from hospitality to healthcare, no one was spared. Hiring more employees has also become harder as time has gone by.

On Tuesday, Huntsville Hospital is having a hiring event looking to fill the roles of hospital patient aids and technicians in an array of different categories.

Those who are interested in the health care field will have the chance to talk to hiring managers from departments such as cardiology, radiology, woman and children and several others.

The event runs from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Applicants are encouraged to register beforehand, but it’s not necessary, those interested can click here to register. A mask must be worn at all times during the event.

If you happen to miss Tuesday’s hiring event, visit Huntsville Hospital’s career page for more information on job listings and a list of hiring events that will be happening in the near future.