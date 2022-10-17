HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Hospital Health System, like many healthcare systems across the country, is in need of workers. Tracy Doughty, President and Chief Operating Officer of the hospital, says that the need stems from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our COVID numbers have dropped dramatically over the last six months to a year. We usually have about 30 or so COVID patients in Madison County – that will probably be the norm moving forward,” stated Doughty.

The hospital is holding its largest-ever hiring event this Wednesday, October 19th. Doughty says this is their chance to meet with candidates for a wide range of clinical and non-clinical opportunities.

“As our hospital grows and the region grows…so are positions. We want to make sure people have a place to go, a one-stop-shop. We don’t have beds closed because our staff steps up to work extra shifts, but we don’t want to burn them out. We have nurses and techs and pharmacists (a whole plethora of people) that has switched from night shift to day shift or days to nights and they’re working weekends to make sure that our beds are open and we’re taking care of patients,” said Doughty.

Doughty adds the timing for the hiring event is crucial because preparations are underway for another winter with COVID – the first one that’s also expected to include high levels of flu and other respiratory illnesses that have lived in the shadows for the past two years.

The event will be held at the Embassy Suites on 800 Monroe Street Southwest in the ballroom. Bring your parking stub inside the venue to receive free parking. You can register here, but it’s not required. Applicants are asked to bring a resume.