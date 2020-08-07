Huntsville Hospital announces COVID-19 test sites for next week

FILE – In this June 25, 2020, file photo, a physician assistant prepares to collect a nasal swab sample from a patient for COVID-19 testing at Xpress Urgent Care in Tustin, Calif. The personal protective gear that was in dangerously short supply during the initial weeks of the coronavirus crisis in the U.S. is running out again as the virus resumes its rapid spread and the number of hospitalized patients climbs. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Hospital and Thrive Alabama are teaming up again to offer drive-through COVID-19 testing for the week of August 10th through August 14th.

The testing sites will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., or until supplies run out.

Testing schedule:

Monday, Aug. 10 – Testing in homeless communities around the city

Tuesday, Aug. 11 – Cavalry Hills community/St. Bartley Primitive Baptist Church, 3020 Belafonte Ave., Huntsville, AL 35816

Wednesday, Aug. 12 – New Market community/Bethany Primitive Baptist Church, 280 Beth Road, New Market, AL 35761

Thursday, Aug. 13 – North Huntsville/Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 315 Winchester Road, Huntsville, AL 35811

Friday, Aug. 14 – No testing events scheduled

According to organizers, a physician order is not required, but patients should bring their driver’s license or other photo ID and health insurance card. Drivers and passengers are asked to remain in their calls at all times.

HH says mobile testing is intended for asymptomatic individuals with recent exposure to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Huntsville Hospital’s Fever & Flu Clinic on Governors Drive is the primary testing location for anyone with COVID-19 symptoms. The clinic is open weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Specimens collected at the drive-through sites and Fever & Flu Clinic are sent to outside laboratories where results take about a week.