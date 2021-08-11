Huntsville Hospital re-opening John Hunt Park COVID-19 vaccine clinic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Hospital will be re-opening the COVID-19 vaccine clinic at John Hunt Park.

Starting Wednesday, August 18, members of the community will be able to receive their Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Jaycee Community Building (2180 Jaycee Way, Huntsville).

The clinic will be open Monday and Wednesday from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from noon-6 p.m.

Walk-ins will be seen 20 minutes before closing, but HH officials strongly recommend community members make an appointment on the Huntsville Hospital website.

The clinic closed in July after administering more than 111,000 doses over a six-month period.