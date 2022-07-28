HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Hospital is the second-best hospital in the state of Alabama, according to a new ranking from U.S. News and World Report.

According to the ranking, the top four hospitals in the state were the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) Hospital, Huntsville Hospital, St. Vincent’s in Birmingham, and DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa. A total of 117 hospitals were listed.

In addition to an overall ranking, each hospital was graded on specialties and other services.

Huntsville Hospital ranked as a “high performing” hospital in nine specialties, including colon cancer surgery, COPD, diabetes, heart attack, heart bypass surgery, heart failure, hip replacement, stroke, and uterine cancer surgery.

The “high performing” category means that a hospital is not ranked in the top 50 nationally for that specialty, but still does much better than the average facility.

News 19 reached out to Huntsville Hospital for a statement, but we have not heard back.

To see the full ranking of hospitals across the United States, visit U.S. News and World Report here.