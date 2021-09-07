Huntsville Hospital opening pediatric COVID-19 testing clinic

Penny Brown, 2, is held by her mother, Heather Brown, as her nose is lightly swabbed during a test for COVID-19 at a new walk-up testing site at Chief Sealth High School, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Seattle. The child’s daycare facility requires testing for the virus. The coronavirus testing site is the fourth now open by the city and is free. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Hospital is opening a COVID-19 testing clinic focusing on child patients.

Starting Wednesday, September 8, parents can take their kids, up to age 18, to the Fever and Flu Clinic without an appointment.

The separate testing hours will be open on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 3-8 p.m

There will not be a physician on-site. If your child is experiencing severe symptoms, visit the Huntsville Hospital Pediatric ER or see your child’s pediatrician.

The Fever and Flu Clinic is located at 120 Governors Drive.