Huntsville Hospital limits visitation due to COVID-19 patient influx

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Hospital system issued a revised visitation policy on Friday due to the increasing amount of COVID-19 patients.

To enter Huntsville Hospital facilities you must:
• Be 16 years of age or older with a valid ID
• Be free of any of the following symptoms: fever, cough, shortness of breath, loss of taste or smell
• Have not been diagnosed with COVID-19 or been exposed to someone with COVID-19 in the last 7 days
• Check in and out at facility entrances. If visiting a COVID-19 positive patient, also check in with the nurses
station before entering the patient room.
• Wear a mask/face covering at all times while inside the hospital, observe social distancing and sanitize
hands frequently

To keep you informed
• When a patient is admitted, a point of contact and communication plan will be set with a family member or
support person (16 years of age or older). Daily updates will be provided to the point of contact, if requested.
• Virtual visitation is available.
• The patient will provide a password for identification so communication can take place between hospital staff and family members.

RESTRICTED VISITATION

ADULT Non-COVID

  • General Inpatients
    • 1 designated person per stay
  • ICU Patients
    • 1 designated person per stay during visiting hours
  • Emergency Room
    • 1 designated person at bedside per stay
  • Pre-Op & Surgery
    • 1 designated person may assist patient to Pre-Op
    • Exceptions: Open heart and thoracic

COVID-19 Positive or Awaiting Results

  • General Inpatients
    • 1 designated person per stay between 8-10 a.m. or 5-7 p.m.
  • ICU Patients
    • 1 designated person per stay during ONE of the listed visiting times
  • Emergency Room
    • 1 designated person at bedside per stay

Read the full visitation policy here:

