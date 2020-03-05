Huntsville Hospital limiting visitors to prevent spread of illness

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – As concerns about the spread of coronavirus continued nationwide, Huntsville Hospital said Thursday it had begun limiting the number of visitors in patient rooms to prevent the potential spread of illness.

As of Thursday, there were no cases of the COVID-19 disease in Alabama. A case was identified Thursday in Tennessee, south of Nashville.

No more than two visitors at a time will be allowed in patient rooms at Huntsville Hospital, Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children and Madison Hospital.

Hospital officials also asked that children under 16 not visit patients, even when an adult is with them. Some exceptions would be made in “extraordinary circumstances,” according to a news release from the hospital system.

Visitors also will be required to sanitize hands when entering the hospital and when entering and exiting patient rooms.

Also, the hospital asked that people with a fever, cough, body aches or sore throat stay away from the hospital or hospital-affiliated clinics unless they are seeking treatment.