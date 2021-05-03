Huntsville Hospital launches fundraising campaign for Mother’s Day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Hospital Foundation has launched the “For the Mamas” campaign in celebration of Mother’s Day to help raise funds for soon-to-be moms in the Antepartum unit.

The Antepartum unit at Huntsville Hospital Women & Children helps expectant mothers with high-risk pregnancies, many who need to be on bed rest for weeks or even months, and women with postpartum complications.

“I always tell anyone who will listen the Antepartum department is the ‘forgotten moms’ of our city.

They are literally fighting each day for their lives and their children’s lives. These moms deserve programs and services to help them grow and thrive during the most difficult, uncomfortable and scary situation you can be in as a pregnant mother,” said Michelle Epling, a former Antepartum patient.

Epling spent two weeks on bed rest in the Antepartum unit to help her with potential complications with the twins she was carrying. She made it to 33 weeks and had a safe delivery.

Donations will go to providing expectant mothers with high-priority items to ensure that they are comfortable and entertained while they wait potentially 14 weeks for the arrival of their baby.

These items include:

heating pad machines

materials for “warm fuzzy” rice packs

comfort pillow

toiletry care packages

gift cards from restaurants that deliver to HHW&C

upgraded tv technology for each room in the unit

Huntsville Hospital Women & Children are hoping to raise over $10,000 to check off every item on the unit’s wish list. Donations can be made here.