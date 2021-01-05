Huntsville Hospital, Kailos Genetics expanding testing program for those without COVID-19 symptoms

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – There is now a way to get tested for COVID-19 for those people who are symptom free, have been exposed, or just want to know if they’ve contracted the virus or not.

Huntsville Hospital is now offering the Kailos COVID Peace of Mind Program.

The program is designed for people without symptoms who want to know if they have COVID-19.

We talked about it a few months back. but now it’s being offered to the general public in north Alabama.

This test is non-invasive, meaning there’s no nasal swab – it’s a saline mouth rinse and tests are available to those who want to confirm they’re not infected.

Tests are by appointment only at the Huntsville Hospital Medical Mall.

You can schedule an appointment by calling (256) 265-2522 and choosing option 2.

This is not covered by insurance, Medicare, or Medicaid – the $55 charge can be paid by credit or debit card only.

According to Kailos, results are back within two days.

Kailos has emergency use authorization from the FDA to provide this testing.