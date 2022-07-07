HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Hospital Foundation is hosting a “Christmas In July” online toy drive throughout the month of July, and they’re making it easier than ever for you to participate.

The playrooms inside Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children have just been remodeled, and now they need restocking with all the goodies that can distract young patients from the hospital setting and calm them down.

From now through July 31, hospital officials say that you can help the Child Life Team by shopping the online registry to purchase toys for pediatric patients ages 0 to 19.

Suggested items to donate include toddler cars/trucks, plastic dinosaurs, lego kits, board books, Duplo blocks, hot wheel cars, light-up toys and more.

They ask that any toys donated be unused.

For more information, contact the hospital at 256-265-1000 or visit their website here.

You can shop the registry here.