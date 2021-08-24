Huntsville Hospital hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Parkway Place Mall

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Need to get your COVID-19 vaccine?

You can get it done at Parkway Place Mall! Huntsville Hospital will be on site Saturday, August 28 from 1-3 p.m.

Walk-ins will be accepted at the clinic, located in the Center Court lower level, for the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, which the FDA fully approved Monday for those 16 years old and older.

Anyone 12 and older can get their first dose – those 12-15 years old can get vaccinated under the original Emergency Use Authorization – and schedule an appointment on Saturday, September 18 for their second dose.

The second dose will be given from 1-3 p.m. that day.

As is the case with all the COVID-19 vaccines, those getting the shot should expect to wait for at least 15 minutes afterward.