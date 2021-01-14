Huntsville Hospital hiring for vaccination clinic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Hospital is hiring for its community vaccination clinic before it opens next week.

It’s looking for RN’s, LPN’s, clerical staff and floaters. The positions are temporary and expected to last around three months.

Find out how to apply for the positions here:

The vaccination clinic is by appointment only and will open on January 18. The clinic is being held at the Jaycees Building in John Hunt Park.

Residents 75 and older can get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Join the waiting list for the vaccine here:

Huntsville Hospital will contact you by phone when they have an appointment available.

Unfortunately, filling out the form is not a guarantee of an appointment. Huntsville Hospital says that Madison County alone, there are 24,000 people who are 75 years or older and there is a limited supply of vaccine.

Information about additional vaccination locations can be found on the ADPH website.