HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — After Huntsville Hospital Health System announced it was expanding once again taking over Dekalb Regional Medical Center, Jeff Samz, Huntsville Hospital Health System CEO, elaborated on what this merger will look like down the line.

For Huntsville residents concerned about patient availability, Samz indicated that the acquisition of Dekalb will not impact the ability of local residents to be seen by the Huntsville Hospital staff.

“The goal here is if there is care we can provide locally that we do it in the local community we want to add doctors we can add resources they can do it so people can use their local hospital and not have to drive to Huntsville,” said Samz.

The acquisition will also have impacts on Dekalb Regional.

“They need help with recruitment they need help with staff retention they need to make sure if they have a problem they can reach out to Huntsville and we can send someone over there to help them it’s almost impossible to be a rural hospital today you just don’t have the scale to succeed on your own,” said Samz.

Another way of improving will be utilizing electronics and technology to connect all Huntsville Hospital Health System locations.

As for emergency services, the Dekalb Ambulance Service will continue its operation as a separate service.