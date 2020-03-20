Huntsville Hospital Fund launches emergency assistance fund for hospital and employee needs

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville Hospital Foundation is raising emergency funds to buy necessary equipment for doctors, nurses and staff.

The foundation said Friday it had started an Emergency Assistance Fund to “meet unanticipated critical supply needs for the regional hospital system.” The supplies needed include masks, goggles, and hazmat suits.

“I encourage all who can to consider supporting our hospitals and caregivers who are working tirelessly on the front lines to provide excellent care and keep our community healthy,” Huntsville Hospital Foundation President Sarah Savage-Jones said. “A gift of any amount will truly make a meaningful impact.”

To learn more about the HHF Emergency Assistance Fund or to donate, visit huntsvillehospitalfoundation.org/covid19.