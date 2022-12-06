HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Hospital Foundation (HHF) is collecting toys, toiletries, and other items for those in the hospital ahead of the holiday season.

The collected items will go to those hospitalized at Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children (HHW&C) during the holidays. The campaign began on December 1 and runs until December 30.

“Stuff the Stocking provides a tangible way for families and organizations to help our pediatric and adult patients this holiday season,” said Elizabeth Sanders, vice president of HHW&C.

“No one wants to be away from home this time of year, but we hope these donations can touch those in departments all across our hospital,” Sanders continued. “Just the gift of a toy, blanket or gift card can bring joy and brighten their day. We are incredibly appreciative of everyone who chooses to donate.”

Each department at HHW&C provided a list of key items they need here.

According to huntsvillehospitalfoundation.org, the donation box is located at the security desk at HHW&C at 245 Governors Drive SW in Huntsville.