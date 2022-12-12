Efforts are underway at Huntsville Hospital to ensure every patient has a Merry Christmas.

The Huntsville Hospital Foundation (HHF) is seeking new, unwrapped gifts to benefit patients in the hospital this holiday season.

It’s a first-of-its-kind for the Huntsville Hospital Foundation. The foundation says they reached out to the different departments within the hospital to find out what their wish list and needs were this holiday season.

“Any donation, any gift makes a huge difference,” HFF Communications Director Katie Coppens said.

The foundation is collecting toys, toiletries, and other items. The collected items will go to those at the hospital for women and children.

Coppens says so far, the drive is going strong, but they still need your giving this holiday season.

“We’ve done things for pediatric patients in the past, which has always done very well and brings so much joy during the holidays,” she said. “We just wanted to go bigger and better this year to reach more patients across the hospital.”

Donating is easy. All you have to do is bring that new, unused and wrapped gift to the Women and Children’s lobby – and drop it off in the “Stuff the Stocking” donation box.

“It’s basically a donation that benefits patients all across the Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children,” Coppens said.

The campaign is currently underway and will run up until December 30th.

“No one likes to be away from home during the holidays, especially in the hospital,” Coppens said. “We hope that the ‘Stuff the Stocking’ effort just brings joy and happiness to those who are here in the hospital during the holidays.”

The foundation says every donation, big or small, will go a long way.

Benefiting departments include: Pediatrics, Mother/Baby, the Neonatal ICU, Labor & Delivery, the Breast Center, Antepartum and more.

If you’re interested in giving items, you can drop off all donations at the “Stuff the Stocking” donation box by the Security desk in the Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children lobby (245 Governors Drive SW, Huntsville).

The Foundation encourages you to include the department for which your donation is intended, taped to the outside of your gift.