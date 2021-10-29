Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children host pumpkin contest

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Health care workers at Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children gathered for a pumpkin contest Friday morning.

Each department entered a designed pumpkin to be voted on.

“You can tell by all of the pumpkins our staff are very creative,” said Cheryl Case, Service Line Administrator. “They make them really focused around their department and specific to their areas, so we’re very fortunate not only are they great health care providers but they’re very creative.”



Employees and visitors were able to vote on the best pumpkin.

“Any time that we can offer a fun activity it just lightens the spirit, and also being a children’s facility, we can have fun while still taking care of our patients,” said Case.