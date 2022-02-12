HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Even though hospitals are now seeing less COVID-19 patients, the issues with staffing have not ended.

Huntsville Hospital has seen a significant loss when it comes to staffing. From technicians to nurses, the effects of the pandemic can be felt throughout the hospital system.

Lauren Johnston, the hospital’s human resources recruiter, says with multiple position openings, Huntsville Hospital has been trying to recruit the best candidates and rely on hiring events. The events aren’t just there to make prospective employees more comfortable, but gives them a chance to speak to the right people.

“In the lab, [there are] positions in sterile processing, positions in our physician offices, also patient care aide positions for lots of different nursing floors, including women’s and children’s hospital,” Johnston said.

“[Applicants] meet our hiring managers or apply online and get an interview, and talk to them,” Johnston continued. “That might make you feel more comfortable when you come to our events or talk to the hiring managers.”

While the hiring events are helping tackle the hospital shortage woes, Dr. Sherrie Squyres, who serves as the director of the emergency department, says replacing those veteran employees can be tough.

“Sad thing is, you cannot replace a nurse that has been with us for five years, 10 years, or 20 years,” Squyres said.

Squyres added while healthcare is a demanding field, it isn’t without its rewards.

Johnston said the hospital hopes those in the community who have always wanted a career in the medical field get involved.

“I do understand that with everything that is going on in the world today, maybe some people have apprehension about working in the health care field,” Johnston concluded. “But, we want to invite those that are even considering it to be a part of our community owned hospital and be a part of the Huntsville Hospital team.”

If you’ve ever considered a job in healthcare, there are plenty of open positions at Huntsville Hospital right now. Click here to see more.