Huntsville Hospital COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic moving to new location

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Planning to get a vaccine at the Huntsville Hospital COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic?

You’ll need to head to a new location starting next week.

Beginning Tuesday, June 29, first doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be given at the Fever and Flu Clinic (120 Governors Drive) across from HH Women’s and Children’s.

If you’re waiting on a second shot, hospital officials said you’ll still get that shot at John Hunt Park unless otherwise noted.

The clinic at John Hunt Park will close officially on July 9 after nearly six months of operation and more than 111,000 doses administered.

To schedule an appointment for your COVID-19 vaccine, visit the Huntsville Hospital website.

