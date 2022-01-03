Huntsville Hospital COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic opening 2 hours late Monday due to winter weather

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Getting a COVID-19 vaccine at John Hunt Park?

You might need to reschedule.

Huntsville Hospital said the clinic is opening two hours late Monday due to winter weather.

Those who have appointments scheduled between 8 and 10 a.m. Monday can reschedule online or come to the clinic during these hours:

Monday, Jan. 3: 10 a.m.-3:40 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 4: Noon-1:40 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 5: 8 a.m.-3:40 p.m.

No phone calls will be made to reschedule. Those who need to reschedule must do so on the Huntsville Hospital website.