Huntsville Hospital COVID-19 testing site will reopen Monday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville Hospital opened its drive-through COVID-19 testing site at John Hunt Park in Huntsville Friday. Officials will reopen the site Monday and say they will keep it open as long as there is community demand.

Seventy-five tests were administered Friday before the site closed early due to bad weather.

People who showed up Friday needed a doctor's note recommending the test in addition to exhibiting COVD-19 symptoms.

Huntsville Hospital Senior Vice President Tracy Doughty says they expect people to get their test results Monday.

"The physician who ordered it will get a copy of the results, the hospital is getting a copy, and we're going to double make sure that patients get their results. So, the hospital is going to be responsible for calling the patients to make sure they get their results positive and or negative," Doughty said.

The site is like many other mobile testing sites around the state. People drive up to a tent and remain in their car while they are tested by people wearing protective equipment.

Doughty says the hospital opened the site to help reduce crowding in emergency rooms.

"ERs across the nation are being overrun with what we call the walking well. So, it's our goal to make sure we protect our emergency departments and keep those places open for the sickest of the sick. And the hospital had a strategy built to make sure we had options for people who can get to other places," Doughty explained.

The testing site will reopen Monday morning at 9:00 a.m. and close at 5:00 p.m. or when the site reaches its daily capacity of 400 tests, whichever happens first.

Doughty says Monday will be a little different than Friday. People will not need a doctor's note to receive a COVID-19 test. He says if someone was not able to see a doctor ahead of time, providers will be on-site to conduct screenings and determine if they need a test.

